NATO's Spending Gap Sparks Concerns
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed concerns over NATO's defense spending lagging behind Russia's, ahead of a NATO summit in the Hague.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda voiced his worries about NATO's defense expenditure falling behind that of Russia during a briefing with reporters.
His comments came prior to a NATO summit occurring in the Hague, drawing attention to the disparity.
This financial gap has raised alarms about the alliance's ability to effectively counteract potential threats.
