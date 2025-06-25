Left Menu

NATO's Spending Gap Sparks Concerns

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed concerns over NATO's defense spending lagging behind Russia's, ahead of a NATO summit in the Hague.

Updated: 25-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:52 IST
NATO's Spending Gap Sparks Concerns
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda voiced his worries about NATO's defense expenditure falling behind that of Russia during a briefing with reporters.

His comments came prior to a NATO summit occurring in the Hague, drawing attention to the disparity.

This financial gap has raised alarms about the alliance's ability to effectively counteract potential threats.

