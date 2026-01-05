Left Menu

Lithuania's Call for Genuine Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Lithuania's Foreign Minister, Kestutis Budrys, emphasized the need for genuine security guarantees for Ukraine in potential peace talks with Russia. Speaking in Vilnius alongside Germany's Johann Wadephul, Budrys dismissed the effectiveness of bluffs in negotiations, stressing that Russia requires clear, substantial assurances.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Accompanied by German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Budrys emphasized that any security promises must hold substantial weight. He asserted that "we can't be bluffing... Russia wouldn't buy our bluffs. It needs to be real," reinforcing the critical nature of offering clear guarantees.

The joint conference highlighted the seriousness both Lithuania and Germany place on establishing a lasting peace, with Budrys underscoring the importance of precise commitments to ensure Ukraine's security in any negotiated settlement.

