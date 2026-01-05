Lithuania's Call for Genuine Security Guarantees for Ukraine

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys stressed the necessity for genuine security guarantees for Ukraine in efforts to reach a peace agreement with Russia. During a press conference in Vilnius, Budrys addressed the importance of presenting real assurances rather than relying on bluffs which he suggested Russia would dismiss.

Accompanied by German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Budrys emphasized that any security promises must hold substantial weight. He asserted that "we can't be bluffing... Russia wouldn't buy our bluffs. It needs to be real," reinforcing the critical nature of offering clear guarantees.

The joint conference highlighted the seriousness both Lithuania and Germany place on establishing a lasting peace, with Budrys underscoring the importance of precise commitments to ensure Ukraine's security in any negotiated settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)