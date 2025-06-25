Left Menu

NGT Probes Deadly Punjab Firecracker Factory Explosion

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has initiated proceedings following a deadly explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Punjab's Muktsar, with five fatalities and 29 injured. The factory was operating unlawfully, prompting the NGT to demand accountability and compensation for victims, and issue notices to relevant authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:48 IST
Blast at firecracker factory in Sri Muktsar Sahib (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has responded proactively to a media report concerning a tragic explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Punjab's Muktsar district. Occurring on May 30, 2025, the blast led to five deaths and injured at least 29 others.

The explosion occurred at a two-storey factory in Sinhewala village near Lambi, Sri Muktsar Sahib district, operating without legal authorization and breaching regulations on hazardous material storage. The NGT emphasized its authority to initiate investigations independently, a measure backed by the Supreme Court in serious public health and safety cases.

Victims are to receive compensation based on their injuries, with amounts specified between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The NGT has summoned responses from the Punjab Pollution Control Board and other agencies, expecting detailed affidavits before the next hearing on August 4, 2025.

Emergency responders quickly mobilized, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals, including AIIMS Bathinda. Following the destruction of the factory structure, the owner has been arrested as part of a formal inquiry into the explosion's cause and culpability. The district administration is conducting its separate investigation while assisting affected families.

