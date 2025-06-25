IndiaBonds.Com Secures Rs 32.5 Crore in First External Funding Round

IndiaBonds.com, a Sebi-registered online bond provider, announced on Wednesday that it secured Rs 32.5 crore in its inaugural external funding round.

The funding was led by individual investors from the investment and technology sectors, who contribute significant experience in financial and digital platform expansion, the company stated.

This funding represents a major milestone for the company, which had been funded solely by the personal capital of founders Aditi Mittal and Vishal Goenka for over four years. Co-Founder Vishal Goenka mentioned that they plan to pursue institutional funding by next year.

