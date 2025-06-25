Left Menu

IndiaBonds.Com Secures Rs 32.5 Crore in First External Funding Round

IndiaBonds.com, a Sebi-registered platform, has raised Rs 32.5 crore from marquee investors. This marks their first external funding after years of being bootstrapped by founders Aditi Mittal and Vishal Goenka. The funds will boost growth, with institutional funding planned for next year.

Updated: 25-06-2025 15:12 IST
IndiaBonds.Com Secures Rs 32.5 Crore in First External Funding Round
IndiaBonds.com, a Sebi-registered online bond provider, announced on Wednesday that it secured Rs 32.5 crore in its inaugural external funding round.

The funding was led by individual investors from the investment and technology sectors, who contribute significant experience in financial and digital platform expansion, the company stated.

This funding represents a major milestone for the company, which had been funded solely by the personal capital of founders Aditi Mittal and Vishal Goenka for over four years. Co-Founder Vishal Goenka mentioned that they plan to pursue institutional funding by next year.

