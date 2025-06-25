India Strengthens Potato Research with New South Asia Regional Centre in Agra

The Union government has sanctioned a proposal to establish a South Asia regional research centre of the International Potato Centre (CIP) in Agra, with a financial commitment of Rs 111.5 crore. This decision, taken during a cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

A central aim of this investment is to bolster food and nutrition security, increase farmers' income, and create jobs through enhanced potato and sweet potato productivity, alongside improved post-harvest management and value-addition. The project seeks to unlock the employment potential within the potato sector, spanning production, processing, and distribution.

Located in Singna, Agra, the centre will employ high-yielding, nutrient-rich, and climate-resilient potato varieties developed by CSARC, driving sustainable agricultural progress across South Asia. India, ranking among the top global potato producers, will benefit from advanced seed production and pest management research, facilitated by significant land allocation from the Uttar Pradesh government.

