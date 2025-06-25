Left Menu

Czech Republic Boosts Defense Budget to 5% GDP

The Czech Republic plans to raise its defense spending to 5% of GDP, pending approval at NATO's summit. Prime Minister Petr Fiala indicated confidence in receiving the necessary agreement from NATO countries. This move underscores the country's commitment to strengthening its military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:59 IST
The Czech Republic is making headlines with a significant increase in its defense spending, planning to allocate 5% of its gross domestic product to this sector. This move has been confirmed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, as reported by the news agency CTK.

The proposed increase is set to be a key topic at Wednesday's NATO summit, where other member countries are expected to review and approve the change. Fiala expressed confidence that the proposal would be well-received and ultimately sanctioned by NATO.

This adjustment in budget allocation highlights the Czech Republic's renewed focus on bolstering its military strength amid evolving global security challenges. It signals a strategic shift as the country prioritizes defense amidst growing international tensions.

