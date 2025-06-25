Left Menu

CBSE to Implement Dual Phase Class 10 Board Exams from 2026

Starting 2026, CBSE will hold Class 10 exams twice annually. The main exam is mandatory in February, with an optional retake in May for improvement. Eligibility for the second test depends on the first exam outcomes. Final results and certificates are issued post-second exam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 18:00 IST
CBSE to Implement Dual Phase Class 10 Board Exams from 2026
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a significant policy change on Wednesday, declaring that Class 10 board exams will be conducted twice annually starting in 2026. The initial examination phase is mandatory, while the second phase is optional, aligning with NEP-2020 recommendations.

In February, all students will undertake the mandatory examination, with results announced in April. Those missing less than three subjects can retake exams in up to three subjects in May to improve scores, with results out by June. However, students failing to qualify in three or more subjects will be classified as "Essential Repeat" and need to reappear the following year.

Special allowances are made for certain groups, including sports and winter-bound school students, who can select intervals between exam cycles. Children With Special Needs will receive adequate provisions. Both schedules encompass the entire annual syllabus, and the primary examination will hold greater significance regarding standard board requirements and evaluative impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025