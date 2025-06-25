CBSE to Implement Dual Phase Class 10 Board Exams from 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced a significant policy change on Wednesday, declaring that Class 10 board exams will be conducted twice annually starting in 2026. The initial examination phase is mandatory, while the second phase is optional, aligning with NEP-2020 recommendations.

In February, all students will undertake the mandatory examination, with results announced in April. Those missing less than three subjects can retake exams in up to three subjects in May to improve scores, with results out by June. However, students failing to qualify in three or more subjects will be classified as "Essential Repeat" and need to reappear the following year.

Special allowances are made for certain groups, including sports and winter-bound school students, who can select intervals between exam cycles. Children With Special Needs will receive adequate provisions. Both schedules encompass the entire annual syllabus, and the primary examination will hold greater significance regarding standard board requirements and evaluative impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)