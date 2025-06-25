Germany's Electricity Tax Cut Sparks Competition Concerns

Germany's initiative to reduce electricity taxes for certain industries has been met with criticism from various sectors, including retail and energy, fearing it might warp competitive dynamics without yielding significant benefits.

Despite an agreement within Germany's ruling coalition to lower electricity taxes to the European minimum for all consumers, the Finance Ministry's 2026 budget proposes limiting this relief to select industries like agriculture and forestry, citing financial constraints.

Industry representatives and political figures, including those from the SPD-led finance ministry and the conservative CDU/CSU, are clashing over the scheme's limited scope and implications for market competition, as well as its potential impact on smaller businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)