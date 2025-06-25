Left Menu

Ed Miliband Champions Britain's Path to a Green Economy Revolution

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband emphasizes Britain's commitment to cutting emissions and fostering the green economy. He challenges large firms to align their operations with environmental goals and promotes London as a sustainable finance hub, all amidst the backdrop of global energy challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:26 IST
Britain

Ed Miliband, Britain's energy secretary, has underscored the nation's commitment to transitioning towards a green economy. Speaking during the London Climate Action Week, Miliband pledged to encourage major corporations to align their business models with eco-friendly practices.

The government faces mounting pressure from opposition parties due to the financial burdens of achieving net zero emissions. However, Miliband reiterated commitment to economic decarbonization despite high energy costs following Europe's move away from Russian fuel imports since the Ukraine invasion.

Seeking to establish London as a hub for sustainable finance, Miliband highlighted the urgency of moving away from fossil fuels. This effort ties into Britain's industrial strategy, aiming for a net zero transition by 2050 alongside reducing electricity costs for businesses and households.

(With inputs from agencies.)

