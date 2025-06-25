Delhi High Court Reviews Bail Plea of Former AAP MLA in MCOCA Case
The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on the bail plea of ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, linked to a case involving Gangster Kapil Sangwan. In custody since December 4, 2024, Balyan seeks bail on medical grounds. A hearing is set for July 3, with Delhi Police providing a status report.
The Delhi High Court has taken up the bail plea of former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan, currently in judicial custody in connection with a MCOCA case linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. Balyan, in custody since December 2024, is seeking both regular and interim bail on medical grounds.
Justice Manoj Jain issued a notice to the Delhi Police for a status report as the case is scheduled for a hearing on July 3. Advocates Sunila Dalal, Vivek Jain, and Rohit Kumar Dalal are representing Balyan, while Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad is appearing for the Delhi Police.
Balyan's counsel emphasized his ongoing detention since December 2024 following his arrest in the MCOCA case. Despite previous rejections by Rouse Avenue court, a new plea for bail is being pursued as a charge sheet has been filed, and an interim release is sought on health grounds.
