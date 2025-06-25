Left Menu

Market Movements Amid Middle East Developments and Corporate Earnings

The FTSE 100 fell by 0.5% as investors focused on earnings reports and Middle Eastern tensions. Notable movements included a rise in Babcock after an outlook upgrade and a dip in Liontrust Asset Management due to profit declines. Labour market surveys indicated cooling, influencing monetary policy outlooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:06 IST

The FTSE 100 index dipped by 0.5% on Wednesday, reflecting investor reactions to recent corporate earnings and geopolitical developments in the Middle East. This downward trend was mirrored by a 0.1% decline in the mid-cap FTSE 250.

Notably, Babcock saw a 10.7% rise after revising its medium-term outlook upwards, attributable to increased defense spending. Conversely, Liontrust Asset Management's shares dropped by 13% due to an annual profit hit from market volatility linked to tariffs.

Amid these market surveillances, signs of a cooling labor market were flagged, with surveys indicating slower pay growth and fewer job vacancies. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey noted these as indicative of forthcoming interest rate reductions.

