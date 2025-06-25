Unifor and DHL: A Breakthrough in Strike Resolution

In a significant development, Unifor and DHL have announced a tentative agreement, signaling an end to the widespread strike across Canada. This agreement marks the culmination of intense negotiations between the union and the company.

The strike, which had seen widespread participation from workers, was initiated due to demands for better working conditions and equitable wages. The current agreement is expected to address various concerns raised by the employees.

With this resolution, operations across DHL's Canadian branches are expected to return to normalcy, benefiting both the company and its employees. The strike's conclusion also relieves supply chain tensions across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)