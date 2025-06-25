Left Menu

Urban Workers Unite: Demand for Rights and Recognition

Approximately 1,000 to 1,500 urban informal workers, including street vendors and rickshaw drivers, assembled in Delhi demanding legal recognition and an end to forced evictions. Organized by grassroots associations, the protest sought the establishment of an 'Urban Workers Protection Mission' for improved housing, healthcare, education, and livelihoods.

An estimated 1,000 to 1,500 street vendors, rickshaw drivers, and slum residents united at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to voice their demands for legal recognition, rehabilitation, and an end to forced evictions.

The demonstration, coordinated by the Indian Hawkers Alliance and other grassroots groups, aimed to highlight the plight of informal urban workers. They are advocating for the creation of an 'Urban Workers Protection Mission,' focusing on housing, healthcare, education, and secure livelihoods.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt emphasized the importance of the Street Vendors Act and reaffirmed the commitment to supporting urban workers. They also demanded the cessation of evictions without due process and expanded access to social security, pushing for a national housing guarantee law.

