Ministerial Action Plan: Tackling Guwahati's Urban Flooding Crisis Head-On

Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah took a decisive stand against Guwahati's urban flooding, outlining intervention strategies during an inspection of flood-hit areas. Measures include EcoBlock technology, drainage expansion, and Plastic Barriers, while real estate developers are mandated to implement Groundwater Recharge Systems, marking a proactive approach to urban flood management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:35 IST
Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic effort to counter Guwahati's recurring urban flooding issues, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah embarked on a comprehensive site visit across several flood-hit locales on Wednesday.

The minister's tour included areas such as Rukminigaon, Juripar, and Boragaon, where he conducted inspections and held meetings with local officials to pinpoint and accelerate flood mitigation strategies.

Prominent measures include plans to divert floodwaters, ongoing drainage construction, and the upcoming use of EcoBlock technology to reduce waterlogging.

Additionally, a regulatory move requires real estate developers to incorporate Groundwater Recharge Systems within their projects, positioning Guwahati towards sustainable urban water management.

The visit concluded with an announcement regarding a proposed Urban Forest project aimed at bolstering ecological stability, underscoring the minister's commitment to comprehensive flood and environmental management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

