Ministerial Action Plan: Tackling Guwahati's Urban Flooding Crisis Head-On

In a strategic effort to counter Guwahati's recurring urban flooding issues, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah embarked on a comprehensive site visit across several flood-hit locales on Wednesday.

The minister's tour included areas such as Rukminigaon, Juripar, and Boragaon, where he conducted inspections and held meetings with local officials to pinpoint and accelerate flood mitigation strategies.

Prominent measures include plans to divert floodwaters, ongoing drainage construction, and the upcoming use of EcoBlock technology to reduce waterlogging.

Additionally, a regulatory move requires real estate developers to incorporate Groundwater Recharge Systems within their projects, positioning Guwahati towards sustainable urban water management.

The visit concluded with an announcement regarding a proposed Urban Forest project aimed at bolstering ecological stability, underscoring the minister's commitment to comprehensive flood and environmental management.

(With inputs from agencies.)