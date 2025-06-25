Left Menu

Tripura's Green Initiative: A Day of Massive Tree Planting Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0'

Tripura Forest Department initiated a massive tree plantation drive under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0'. Minister Animesh Debbarma and key dignitaries joined the event at Khumulwng, marking the plantation of 6.5 lakh trees in a day. This effort aims to boost environmental conservation and ecological balance in Tripura.

Updated: 25-06-2025 23:36 IST
Tripura's Green Initiative: A Day of Massive Tree Planting Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0'
Mass plantation programme held under "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0" (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Forest Department successfully executed a monumental tree plantation programme under the initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', marking a critical stride in environmental conservation efforts within the state. The event witnessed an impressive plantation of approximately 6.5 lakh trees, with the central ceremony held at the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Head Office in Khumulwng.

Inaugurated by Animesh Debbarma, Minister for Forests, the event saw the participation of esteemed figures such as Jagadish Debbarma, Chairman of TTAADC, and Purna Chandra Jamatia, Chief Executive Member of TTAADC. These officials emphasized the state's commitment to fostering biodiversity, maintaining ecological balance, and promoting similar initiatives in the future.

The large-scale planting involved distributing saplings to participants and planting activities across Tripura, reflecting a wide-scale public engagement. Participants included public representatives, forest officials, and citizens, indicating robust community support for enhancing Tripura's green cover. The initiative underscores the state's dedication to sustainable development and climate resilience, with plans for future plantation campaigns to ensure a healthier environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

