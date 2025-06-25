CBI Arrests Longtime Absconder in Decades-old Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Satish Kumar Anand, who was declared a Proclaimed Offender, for his involvement in a bank fraud case dating back to 1978. The fraud, amounting to Rs 5.69 lakh, was against the Bank of India.

In 1978, CBI registered a case against Anand, along with the then Bank Branch Manager and another accused, Ashok Kumar. The charges included entering a criminal conspiracy to defraud the bank. The manager allegedly advanced a loan using fraudulent documents, resulting in wrongful loss to the bank and gain to Anand.

Both Anand and Kumar were convicted in 1985 but Anand absconded after conviction. He was declared a Proclaimed Offender in 2009 by a Dehradun court. His recent arrest by CBI marks a significant development in this long-standing case.

