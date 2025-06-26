Tripura BJP Marks 50th Anniversary of Emergency as 'Constitution Murder Day'

Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee has taken a strong stance against Congress on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, condemning it as a violation orchestrated by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to preserve her position. He described the day as a historical injustice against the constitution.

In a public gathering at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, Bhattacharjee and other officials marked the occasion as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas'. They emphasized the importance of informing future generations about this dark period in India's democratic history, facilitated by the state's Information and Culture Department.

Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the necessity to avert a recurrence of such times, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to safeguarding democracy. During a 'Mock Parliament' event, Saha highlighted Modi's leadership in steering India through political turbulence and reinstated stability, crediting him for the BJP's governance in numerous states.

(With inputs from agencies.)