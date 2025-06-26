Left Menu

Puri Gears Up for Grand Jagannath Rath Yatra with Robust Traffic and Security Measures

The annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri is set for June 27, with officials ramping up traffic control and security measures. Tech applications and a multi-agency drill ensure seamless operations, while traditional rituals like Snana Purnima mark the festival's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:17 IST
Additional Director General (ADG) Traffic, Dayal Gangwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri is slated to begin on June 27, drawing thousands of devotees to the festivities. Preparations are in full swing to tackle the anticipated rush, with traffic management emerging as a primary concern. Additional Director General of Traffic, Dayal Gangwar, outlined comprehensive plans involving 21 parking zones and dedicated holding areas to manage the surge in visitors efficiently.

Embracing technology for smoother proceedings, the officials have integrated app-based systems to provide real-time updates and enhance the experience for attendees. The festival, centered around the grand procession of the colossal chariots of deities Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath, and Goddess Subhadra, is a spectacle of faith and devotion at the Puri Jagannath Temple.

In the lead-up to the main event, a detailed multi-agency mock drill was executed to assess the readiness and inter-agency coordination for potential emergencies. The exercise, involving 11 agencies, was overseen by Puri Superintendent of Police, Vineet Agarwal, ensuring flawless execution of security protocols. Meanwhile, the sacred Snana Purnima ritual, which involves the ceremonial bathing of the deities, set the tone for the upcoming grand celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

