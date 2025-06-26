Himachal's Deluge: Rising Waters and Swift Rescues

Continuous heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has caused a dangerous rise in water levels in the River Beas, especially in the Mandi district, as captured by drone footage over the weekend. The situation led to two deaths and six missing persons near the Manuni stream due to a flash flood.

Rescue teams, including NDRF personnel, have arrived in Dharamshala to assist in relief operations after flash floods, triggered by a cloudburst in Kullu's Sainj Valley, caused significant damage, including the destruction of temporary sheds and an emergency vehicle.

Reduced rainfall in the past 24 hours has slightly decreased water levels, particularly in Pandoh Dam, offering some relief. However, rescue operations continue under the watchful eye of Deputy Commissioner Kangra Hemraj Bairwa, who confirmed two deaths and ongoing efforts to locate missing individuals.

Rescue operations progress with SDRF, police, and district authorities on site, as investigations are underway to determine the total number of missing individuals. Meanwhile, cloudbursts and sudden surges also affected the Jeeva Nalla area in Kullu, resulting in four houses being swept away.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Shimla forecasts more rain with possible intense spells and thunderstorms, potentially impacting districts including Chamba, Kangra, and Shimla. The shifting weather patterns pose challenges but offer brief respite with lighter rains predicted.

