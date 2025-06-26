Left Menu

Himachal's Deluge: Rising Waters and Swift Rescues

Torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused the River Beas and various streams to swell, leading to flash floods and tragedies in Mandi and Kangra districts. Rescue operations continue as two bodies have been recovered. Light rainfall is expected following the intense weather, bringing slight relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:18 IST
Himachal's Deluge: Rising Waters and Swift Rescues
The water level in the Beas River has recently increased due to continuous heavy rainfall in Mandi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Continuous heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has caused a dangerous rise in water levels in the River Beas, especially in the Mandi district, as captured by drone footage over the weekend. The situation led to two deaths and six missing persons near the Manuni stream due to a flash flood.

Rescue teams, including NDRF personnel, have arrived in Dharamshala to assist in relief operations after flash floods, triggered by a cloudburst in Kullu's Sainj Valley, caused significant damage, including the destruction of temporary sheds and an emergency vehicle.

Reduced rainfall in the past 24 hours has slightly decreased water levels, particularly in Pandoh Dam, offering some relief. However, rescue operations continue under the watchful eye of Deputy Commissioner Kangra Hemraj Bairwa, who confirmed two deaths and ongoing efforts to locate missing individuals.

Rescue operations progress with SDRF, police, and district authorities on site, as investigations are underway to determine the total number of missing individuals. Meanwhile, cloudbursts and sudden surges also affected the Jeeva Nalla area in Kullu, resulting in four houses being swept away.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Shimla forecasts more rain with possible intense spells and thunderstorms, potentially impacting districts including Chamba, Kangra, and Shimla. The shifting weather patterns pose challenges but offer brief respite with lighter rains predicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025