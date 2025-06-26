Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Disrupt Life Across India

Several regions across India are enduring relentless monsoon rains, causing significant disruption in daily life. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings predicting persistent heavy rainfall over many states, effective until June 30.

Gujarat's Surat city is battling severe waterlogging, forcing local authorities to shut down schools. In Maharashtra, Nashik faces substantial flooding due to the Godavari river's overflow. Meanwhile, Kerala is experiencing torrential rainfall, compelling officials to brace for potential hazards.

The IMD has alerted that intensified rainfall activity is anticipated in parts of central, eastern, and southern India, while a heatwave warning persists for the Jammu division. Rainfall is expected to rise in Northwest India from June 25, with particularly heavy showers forecasted across Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.