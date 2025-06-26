Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Disrupt Life Across India

Severe monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across India, with severe weather warnings issued by the Indian Meteorological Department. States including Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kerala face waterlogging and school closures. The IMD alerts indicate heavy rains continuing in various regions, with Northwest India expected to experience increasing rainfall from June 25.

Visual from Sambalpur, Odisha after rainfall. Image Credit: ANI
Several regions across India are enduring relentless monsoon rains, causing significant disruption in daily life. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings predicting persistent heavy rainfall over many states, effective until June 30.

Gujarat's Surat city is battling severe waterlogging, forcing local authorities to shut down schools. In Maharashtra, Nashik faces substantial flooding due to the Godavari river's overflow. Meanwhile, Kerala is experiencing torrential rainfall, compelling officials to brace for potential hazards.

The IMD has alerted that intensified rainfall activity is anticipated in parts of central, eastern, and southern India, while a heatwave warning persists for the Jammu division. Rainfall is expected to rise in Northwest India from June 25, with particularly heavy showers forecasted across Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand.

