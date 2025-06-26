Left Menu

Operation Sindhu Concludes: 272 Indian Evacuees Safely Return from Conflict-Torn Iran

Operation Sindhu successfully evacuated 272 Indians and three Nepalese from conflict-stricken Iran, culminating in a total of 3,426 people rescued. Expressing gratitude, evacuees lauded both governments for their efforts. The Indian Embassy in Iran announced plans to wind down operations following the recent Iran-Israel ceasefire agreement.

Indians and Nepalese nationals evacuated from Iran on a special flight arrived in Delhi from Mashhad late last night. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A special flight carrying 272 Indian nationals and three Nepalese citizens stranded in conflict-hit Iran's Mashhad touched down in New Delhi late last night, bringing the total number of evacuees under Operation Sindhu to 3,426. Many expressed their gratitude to the Iranian and Indian governments for orchestrating their safe passage amid the escalating conflict.

In interviews with ANI, grateful Indian evacuees described their experience. One individual thanked both governments and the Prime Minister for their support during a precarious time, adding, "If the situation had deteriorated further, a return could have been nearly impossible."

Launched in response to rising tensions between Iran and Israel, Operation Sindhu has seen significant success. The ceasefire deal between the two nations on Tuesday prompted the Indian Embassy in Iran to announce a gradual winding down of its evacuation mission. With the conflict's de-escalation, persistent monitoring of the security situation continues.

The Embassy, through a social media post, confirmed the closure of its contact desk for evacuation registrations while ensuring vigilant oversight of developments. Meanwhile, the recent US involvement, leading to a temporary ceasefire between Iran and Israel after escalating military responses, was a crucial element amidst the region's multifaceted tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

