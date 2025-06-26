Left Menu

Flash Flood Crisis: Tragic Loss and Rescue Efforts in Himachal Pradesh's River Beas After Torrential Rains

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have intensified water levels in the River Beas and caused flash floods near the Manuni stream, resulting in two fatalities and six missing. Rescue operations by NDRF and local authorities are underway despite easing conditions and a decline in rainfall over the past day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:22 IST
The water level in the Beas River has recently increased due to continuous heavy rainfall in Mandi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The River Beas in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has seen a significant rise in water levels due to ongoing heavy rainfall. Drone footage reveals the high levels and strong currents, a clear indicator of the severe weather affecting the region over the weekend.

A flash flood near the Manuni stream has led to the tragic deaths of two individuals, with six others reported missing. Rescue and relief efforts are active, with a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on-site in Dharamshala. The flood, triggered by a cloudburst in Sainj Valley, has also damaged temporary structures and emergency vehicles linked to a local power project.

In the last 24 hours, reduced rainfall has moderated the inflow, lowering the Pandoh Dam's water levels and offering some relief to residents. Investigations and headcounts are ongoing to ascertain the number of missing individuals, with continued efforts from state agencies to manage the situation and mitigate further risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

