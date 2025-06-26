Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Drives Anti-Drug Campaign and Village Development

In a strong statement on International Anti-Drug Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the severe repercussions of drug addiction, which, he noted, not only deteriorates individual well-being but also impedes familial and societal progress. Pledging to eradicate drug misuse, he stressed the necessity of collective effort for a drug-free Uttarakhand.

Observed on June 26, this United Nations International Day aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Initiated in 1989, the date commemorates Lin Zexu's historic efforts against the opium trade in 1839 China. This year, the theme is 'The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention.'

In an innovative move, CM Dhami also instructed IAS officers to adopt and develop their first posting villages. This initiative, aimed at revitalizing remote communities, sees officers living among villagers to understand their issues better. With plans underway, a state-wide development campaign is set to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)