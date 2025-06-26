Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Drives Anti-Drug Campaign and Village Development

On International Anti-Drug Day, Uttarakhand's CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes the fight against drug abuse and commits to a drug-free state. Simultaneously, he encourages senior officers to adopt villages to spur development, highlighting the dual focus on social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:22 IST
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Drives Anti-Drug Campaign and Village Development
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement on International Anti-Drug Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the severe repercussions of drug addiction, which, he noted, not only deteriorates individual well-being but also impedes familial and societal progress. Pledging to eradicate drug misuse, he stressed the necessity of collective effort for a drug-free Uttarakhand.

Observed on June 26, this United Nations International Day aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Initiated in 1989, the date commemorates Lin Zexu's historic efforts against the opium trade in 1839 China. This year, the theme is 'The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention.'

In an innovative move, CM Dhami also instructed IAS officers to adopt and develop their first posting villages. This initiative, aimed at revitalizing remote communities, sees officers living among villagers to understand their issues better. With plans underway, a state-wide development campaign is set to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025