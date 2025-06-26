Steering Through Monsoon: Secure Your Ride with SBI General Insurance

The monsoon season, while a relief from heat, poses significant challenges for drivers due to waterlogged streets and reduced visibility. SBI General Insurance emphasizes the importance of comprehensive motor insurance to protect against potential water damage. Vehicle owners are urged to review their insurance policies and ensure they cover monsoon-specific risks.

Regular vehicle maintenance is crucial during monsoons. Checking brakes, tires, and wipers can prevent accidents on slick roads. Additionally, those with electric vehicles should consider add-ons for battery coverage, as many policies don't include this. Prudence in avoiding flooded streets can prevent costly damages.

Mr. Udayan Joshi, COO of SBI General Insurance, highlights the significance of being well-prepared for monsoon-driven challenges. SBI General Insurance offers a range of products like Comprehensive Motor Insurance and Third-Party Liability cover, all aimed at ensuring vehicle owners' peace of mind during rainy months.

(With inputs from agencies.)