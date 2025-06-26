Oil Shockwaves: Australia's Urgent Transition to Electric Vehicles

As global tensions between the US and Iran mount, concerns over the security of the oil supply chain are resurfacing. Experts warn that if Iran were to close the Strait of Hormuz, it could severely disrupt global oil trade, leading to chaotic consequences on oil prices and supply.

For Australia, a nation that imports 80% of its liquid fuels, a closure would result in severe shortages, potentially sparking a shift towards electric vehicles (EVs). Though EV uptake has been slow, with recent advancements in fuel efficiency standards, the pressure to electrify transport is mounting.

Reflecting on historical oil shocks that prompted policy reform and energy diversification, the current situation highlights the urgency for Australia to embrace clean energy solutions. Building a resilient energy future hinges on reduced oil dependency, driven by cohesive policies and robust investment in sustainable transport infrastructure.

