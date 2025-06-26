Left Menu

Green Power Revolution: A Glimpse into Ningbo's Energy Future

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Energy Ministers Meeting in Ningbo focuses on innovative energy practices and cooperation. Hosting top-tier international participants, it highlights China's new energy initiatives and emphasizes the city's role as a green trailblazer, with projects like wind power and electric cars enhancing energy sustainability and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ningbo | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:22 IST
Green Power Revolution: A Glimpse into Ningbo's Energy Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Ningbo, a thriving port city, will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Energy Ministers Meeting on June 26-27. This major 2025 diplomatic event aims to foster high-quality energy cooperation under China's SCO presidency through the theme 'Integrate Innovation for Energy Future.'

The gathering follows the release of the China-SCO Renewable Energy Cooperation Report 2024 and will feature three forums on technology, industry, and policy innovation. As part of this energy transformation, Ningbo demonstrates pioneering green practices, including a notable project at Chuanshan Port generating green electricity from wind and solar power.

Additionally, Ningbo's robust new energy vehicle sector, exemplified by rapid electric car production and widespread rooftop PV installations, aligns with the SCO's focus on sustainable development and underscores its member states' commitment to forward-thinking energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025