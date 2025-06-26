Green Power Revolution: A Glimpse into Ningbo's Energy Future

Ningbo, a thriving port city, will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Energy Ministers Meeting on June 26-27. This major 2025 diplomatic event aims to foster high-quality energy cooperation under China's SCO presidency through the theme 'Integrate Innovation for Energy Future.'

The gathering follows the release of the China-SCO Renewable Energy Cooperation Report 2024 and will feature three forums on technology, industry, and policy innovation. As part of this energy transformation, Ningbo demonstrates pioneering green practices, including a notable project at Chuanshan Port generating green electricity from wind and solar power.

Additionally, Ningbo's robust new energy vehicle sector, exemplified by rapid electric car production and widespread rooftop PV installations, aligns with the SCO's focus on sustainable development and underscores its member states' commitment to forward-thinking energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)