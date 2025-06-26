Left Menu

Nestle India Announces 1:1 Bonus Shares, First Since 1996

Nestle India has approved a 1:1 bonus equity share issuance for existing shareholders, the first such issuance since 1996. The announcement, made during the annual general meeting, is pending final approval at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting in July 2025. The decision aims to benefit small shareholders and boost share liquidity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:35 IST
The board of Nestle India has announced the issuance of bonus equity shares at a 1:1 ratio to existing shareholders. This decision marks the first bonus share issuance since 1996, pending final approval at an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for July 24, 2025.

Coming during the company's annual general meeting, the announcement was made by the outgoing Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayan. He noted that the decision would fulfill a long-standing desire of shareholders and benefit over 1.6 lakh small shareholders who own fewer than five shares each.

In a regulatory filing, Nestle India reported that the move aims to enhance liquidity and increase retail investor participation. In immediate market response, shares of Nestle India rose by nearly 1 percent, trading at Rs 2,426.95 apiece on the BSE.

