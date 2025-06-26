Left Menu

Rishikesh's River Revival: A Model for Ganga Conservation

Rishikesh's environmental transformation under the Namami Gange Mission features modern sewage treatment plants significantly reducing pollution in the River Ganga. Advanced technologies are managing waste efficiently, marking a shift in India's conservation efforts. Rishikesh aims to become a model city for Ganga rejuvenation, blending spiritual purity with scientific progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:14 IST
Rishikesh's River Revival: A Model for Ganga Conservation
Sewage treatment plant in Rishikesh operating under Namami Gange Mission to clean River Ganga (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward river conservation, the spiritual town of Rishikesh, along with Muni Ki Reti, is experiencing groundbreaking environmental progress driven by the Namami Gange Mission. Advanced Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have emerged as vital players in diminishing pollution levels in the revered River Ganga.

The initiative includes the construction of two major STPs in Rishikesh, with capacities of 26 MLD and 7.5 MLD, adeptly handling the city's 20 MLD sewage load. The Lakkadghat STP, employing Sequential Batch Reactor technology, has been effectively operational since 2020. This system treats wastewater from six key drains, ensuring a cleaner river discharge.

Meanwhile, the 5 MLD STP at Chorpani in Muni Ki Reti utilizes Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor technology, instrumental in maintaining the compliance of local wastewater with environmental standards. With automated real-time monitoring and centralized data review, these advancements reflect a transformative shift in India's strategy for river preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025