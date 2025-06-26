India's Rise: From 11th to 5th Largest Economy Under Modi

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil lauded India's remarkable economic growth and inclusive advancements over the past 11 years at a recent press conference. He attributed this transformation to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing India's ascendancy from the 11th to the 5th largest global economy, with aspirations towards the 4th position.

Highlighting key achievements under the current administration, Patil pointed to significant strides in space exploration, notably the successful Chandrayaan mission, and groundbreaking initiatives in agricultural support. He detailed a scheme ensuring Rs 6,000 is deposited directly into farmers' bank accounts annually, underscoring the government's dedication to uplifting the agricultural sector and respecting farmers' dignity.

Patil also underscored India's firm stance on national security, citing decisive measures against Pakistan and terrorists. Further, he discussed the Jal Jeevan Mission's focus on water conservation, with substantial steps taken in Gujarat, and addressed recent comments by Pakistani officials regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, affirming India's unyielding resolve and prioritization of national interests.

