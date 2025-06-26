Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, during a press conference on Thursday, praised India's rapid economic rise and extensive inclusive development over the last 11 years, attributing the transformation largely to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stewardship. Patil noted that since 2014, India has ascended from the world's 11th largest economy to the 5th and is advancing toward the 4th spot.

Patil emphasized the government's efforts to support all societal segments, notably women, youth, and farmers, and cited accomplishments like the Chandrayaan mission's success. According to Patil, in 2014, India ranked 11th globally, but now stands at number five, an advancement previously unimaginable. The success in space exploration signifies not just scientific achievement but also the robust governmental support for scientific endeavors. Patil stated, "Every section of society has received meaningful benefits over the last 11 years, reflecting the government's inclusive approach."

In discussing support for farmers, Patil mentioned a pioneering scheme initiated by Prime Minister Modi that directly deposits Rs 6,000 annually into farmers' accounts, significantly respecting their dignity and easing their struggles. Furthermore, the government demonstrated indomitable resolve against national threats, sending a clear message through actions like the surgical strikes. Additionally, Patil reported a focused effort on water conservation, with Rs 501 crore allocated to the Jal Jeevan Mission and the construction of 35 water structures in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, emphasizing communal participation in water resource restoration.

