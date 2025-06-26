Worldline Shares Rebound After Media Allegations

Worldline's shares showed resilience, rebounding in early trade after a significant drop prompted by media allegations. The payments group's stock fell by 38%, erasing 500 million euros of its market value.

The controversy arose when 21 European media outlets reported that Worldline had continued business dealings with merchants prohibited by the German regulator BaFin in 2023. These merchants were banned due to anti-money laundering and anti-fraud concerns tied to Worldline's German subsidiary, Payone.

In reaction to these allegations, Worldline stated it has bolstered merchant risk controls since 2023, terminating relationships with clients who failed to comply. Trading in Worldline's shares was briefly suspended on Euronext Paris as shares rallied by up to 12.1% following the initial drop.

