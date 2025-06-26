Left Menu

Debate Over 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas': CPI and BJP Clash Over Constitutional Allegations

CPI's D Raja criticized BJP's observance of June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', charging PM Modi with undermining the Constitution amid rising atrocities against minorities. BJP's Shaina NC countered, reliving Congress's 1975 Emergency actions. As TMC contested BJP's stance, the debate highlighted ongoing political discord.

Updated: 26-06-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:27 IST
Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja has issued a strong condemnation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its recent commemoration of June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. Raja has gone on record to state that current socio-political conditions in India are even more dire than those during the Emergency period.

In an interview with ANI, Raja expressed concerns over the increasing incidents of violence against Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities, citing these as evidence of an escalating crisis. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of attempting to dismantle the Constitution crafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Adding to the discourse, Shiv Sena's Shaina NC lambasted the Congress on the anniversary of the Emergency's imposition, accusing it of jailing political adversaries and quashing judicial independence in 1975. Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh questioned the BJP's moral authority to critique the Emergency, emphasizing current attacks on the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

