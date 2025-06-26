Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Stresses on Language as a Cultural Backbone

Amit Shah emphasized the importance of Indian languages as the nation's soul, advocating for their enrichment. He highlighted Hindi as a non-rival ally to other Indian languages and the need to shed colonial mentalities. Government efforts have enabled major exams in 13 languages, boosting native linguistic pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:00 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address during the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Official Language Department in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah articulated the profound role of languages as the soul of a nation, emphasizing the imperative of preserving and enriching them. He stressed the necessity of efforts to maintain and enhance all Indian languages, particularly the official language.

Shah expounded on how Hindi, contrary to being adversarial, plays a complementary role alongside other Indian languages in augmenting national self-esteem. He asserted that fostering pride and communication in native languages is pivotal in overcoming the remnants of a colonial mindset, urging the public to embrace and celebrate their linguistic heritage.

The minister also highlighted governmental strides in facilitating flexibility in competitive examinations, allowing them to be taken in 13 different languages. This initiative reflects a promising future for Indian languages, as evidenced by the significant number of candidates opting to take exams in their mother tongue. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was present at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

