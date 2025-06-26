MP CM Yadav to Launch RISE-2025 Conclave: A Leap Towards Industrial and Economic Growth

In a significant move poised to boost Madhya Pradesh's industrial and economic landscape, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to inaugurate the RISE-2025 conclave in Ratlam district this Friday, June 27. The event aims to integrate industrial advancement with skill development and employment generation, creating a comprehensive model for future growth, as per an official release.

Yadav will also preside over the launch and groundbreaking ceremonies for 18 industrial units in Ratlam and neighboring areas, with an estimated investment of Rs 858.57 crore aiming to generate approximately 3,000 jobs for local youth. Alongside these initiatives, 27 new industrial projects will gain land allotments and letters of intent, signifying a robust push towards investment and economic dynamism in the Ratlam and Malwa regions.

In conjunction with these industrial ventures, loans totaling over Rs 2,419 crore will be distributed under various self-employment schemes, including PM SVANidhi and Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana. The conclave, expected to benefit over two lakh people under several government initiatives, will also see strategic MoUs signed with Walmart, ONDC, and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) aimed at aligning local skills with global standards. The program will be digitally connected to other districts, amplifying its statewide reach for investment and development opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)