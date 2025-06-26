Left Menu

Emerging Markets React as Dollar Dips Amid Fed Chair Speculation

Emerging market currencies rose as the dollar weakened following US President Trump's comments on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The dollar index dropped, while investors evaluated the Iran-Israel ceasefire's impact. Regional stock performances varied, with mixed reactions across markets despite global economic shifts.

Updated: 26-06-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:07 IST
Currencies in emerging markets gained traction on Thursday, buoyed by the dip in the U.S. dollar that followed recent remarks from President Donald Trump concerning Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. As markets absorbed these developments, stocks saw varied performances, particularly in light of the Iran-Israel ceasefire.

MSCI's emerging markets currency index appreciated by 0.5%, setting the stage for a potential third consecutive session of growth. Meanwhile, the dollar index dropped by 0.4%, reaching its lowest in over three years, spurred by a Wall Street Journal report suggesting Trump might announce a new Fed Chair soon.

In the midst of these economic dynamics, major geopolitical events also captured attention. The Iran-Israel ceasefire, ending a potential oil supply crisis through the Strait of Hormuz, left assets in Middle Eastern markets steady. Investors now turn their focus to upcoming U.S.-Iran nuclear talks and the economic ripple effects they may provoke.

