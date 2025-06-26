Left Menu

Haryana's Digital Overhaul: New Online Transfer Policy and Lado Lakshmi Scheme

The Haryana Government is set to revolutionize its transfer policy by appointing nodal officers and implementing a new online system. The initiative, coupled with the Lado Lakshmi Scheme, aims to streamline government operations and support economically disadvantaged women.

In a strategic move to streamline government operations, the Haryana Government has mandated the appointment of nodal officers from Group 'A' or 'B' categories across all departments to enforce the Model Online Transfer Policy. The directive comes as part of an overarching plan to digitalize administrative processes.

According to Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, 22 Administrative Secretaries overseeing 47 departments have been instructed to comply with the policy. Nodal officers, at the Joint Director level or higher, will be crucial in aiding Administrative Secretaries with this transition. The government will publicly release a list of cadres to be integrated or exempted from the online transfer system.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced the readiness to launch the Lado Lakshmi Scheme. This initiative will ensure a monthly deposit of Rs 2100 into the accounts of economically disadvantaged women in the state, further emphasizing Haryana's commitment to social welfare.

