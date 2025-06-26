Micron's Booming Earnings Ignite Wall Street's AI Optimism

U.S. stock index futures climbed Thursday, positioning Wall Street for a strong open, following Micron's robust earnings report that sparked optimism around artificial intelligence. Investors anticipate key economic growth data as stocks make gains near record levels.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both closed slightly below their all-time highs Wednesday, buoyed by easing tensions in the Middle East. President Donald Trump has announced upcoming talks with Iran, seeking concessions on its nuclear ambitions, which had previously fueled conflict with Israel.

Chipmakers like Micron Technology, Marvell Technology, and Advanced Micro Devices, all saw premarket gains, bolstered by projected demand in AI data centers. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated a cautious stance on interest rates, even as President Trump continued his criticisms of Powell's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)