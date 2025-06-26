Revamping Soybean Cultivation: India's Genome Editing Initiative

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a strategic move to enhance soybean yield in India using genome editing technology, a cutting-edge approach that allows precise modifications to plant DNA. This measure aims to counteract stagnant productivity compared to other countries, which have adopted genetically modified soybean seeds.

Speaking at the National Soybean Research Institute, Chouhan emphasized the importance of this technology in reducing cultivation costs and raising productivity. Research and cultivation practices will be tailor-made to benefit farmers, while quality soybean-based products and meal exports receive promotion.

The government, striving to balance domestic demand against imports, plans to procure soybean at an increased minimum support price, ensuring farmer interests are safeguarded amidst cheap oil imports. Meanwhile, India imports over 60% of its edible oil requirements.

