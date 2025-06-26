Left Menu

Revamping Soybean Cultivation: India's Genome Editing Initiative

India plans to boost soybean yield using genome editing technology, as announced by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The initiative aims to address stagnating productivity and reduce cultivation costs. Improved soybean varieties will enhance production efficiency and promote exports, while maintaining a balance between domestic demand and imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:37 IST
Revamping Soybean Cultivation: India's Genome Editing Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a strategic move to enhance soybean yield in India using genome editing technology, a cutting-edge approach that allows precise modifications to plant DNA. This measure aims to counteract stagnant productivity compared to other countries, which have adopted genetically modified soybean seeds.

Speaking at the National Soybean Research Institute, Chouhan emphasized the importance of this technology in reducing cultivation costs and raising productivity. Research and cultivation practices will be tailor-made to benefit farmers, while quality soybean-based products and meal exports receive promotion.

The government, striving to balance domestic demand against imports, plans to procure soybean at an increased minimum support price, ensuring farmer interests are safeguarded amidst cheap oil imports. Meanwhile, India imports over 60% of its edible oil requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025