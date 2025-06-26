Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Critiques Modi's Bihar Promises Ahead of Elections

Ahead of the Bihar elections, Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, criticized the central government for prioritizing image over substantial progress in the state. Kishor alleged failures in employment, industry, and development while accusing the government of focusing on propaganda and hijacking democratic institutions.

As Bihar gears up for elections, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has launched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of failing to address pressing issues like employment and development in the state. He claims that the government's efforts have been more about maintaining an image than making a real impact.

In an interview with ANI, Kishor questioned the credibility of government claims about improvements, such as nationwide toilet construction, calling them exaggerated. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling his promises, including bringing back black money, creating two crore jobs annually, and providing significant financial packages to Bihar.

Kishor further accused the government of manipulating data around initiatives like educational reforms, questioning where the promised teachers are. He expressed discontent over the lack of industrial development in Bihar, pointing out that young people are forced to leave the state for employment, while also criticizing the lack of accountability and transparency in governance.

