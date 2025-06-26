Left Menu

UP Political Tensions Rise as BJP and SP Gear Up for Upcoming Elections

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing heightened political tussles as BJP and Samajwadi Party lock horns ahead of the 2027 assembly polls. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya predicts BJP’s victory, while SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticizes BJP for constitutional disloyalty and reiterates commitment to socialism.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh's political landscape is simmering with tension as Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya openly criticized Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. He expressed confidence that the BJP would replicate its 2017 electoral success in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

Maurya accused the INDIA alliance, including the Congress-aligned Samajwadi Party, of misleading the public during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the SP emerged as the major victor in UP. He vowed that any semblance of arrogance or hooliganism from Yadav's camp would be challenged in future political contests.

Simultaneously, Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the BJP, alleging constitutional disloyalty and an aversion to socialist and secularist values. He announced the observance of July 26 as 'Reservation Day' and 'Constitution Respect Day' to emphasize his party's commitment to these principles, emphasizing an ongoing ideological battle with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam's Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

