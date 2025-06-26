UP Political Tensions Rise as BJP and SP Gear Up for Upcoming Elections

Uttar Pradesh's political landscape is simmering with tension as Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya openly criticized Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav. He expressed confidence that the BJP would replicate its 2017 electoral success in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

Maurya accused the INDIA alliance, including the Congress-aligned Samajwadi Party, of misleading the public during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the SP emerged as the major victor in UP. He vowed that any semblance of arrogance or hooliganism from Yadav's camp would be challenged in future political contests.

Simultaneously, Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique of the BJP, alleging constitutional disloyalty and an aversion to socialist and secularist values. He announced the observance of July 26 as 'Reservation Day' and 'Constitution Respect Day' to emphasize his party's commitment to these principles, emphasizing an ongoing ideological battle with the BJP.

