Young Nurse-Turned-Leader: Khushali Rabari's Path to Village Sarpanch Inspired by Modi

Khushali Kanjibhai Rabari, just 24 years old and in her final year of nursing studies, has been elected as the new Sarpanch of Kada village in Visnagar taluka of Mehsana district. Her election to the position comes with a significant inspiration drawn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as stated by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

Rabari, who came into the electoral spotlight while still pursuing her academics, secured a resounding victory with a lead of 1,320 votes in the Gram Panchayat elections. Her upbringing saw the influence of initiatives like the Shala Praveshotsav launched by Modi in 2003, marking a full-circle moment as she now leads similar efforts as Sarpanch.

Looking beyond opportunities abroad, Rabari felt her calling towards leadership due to witnessing Modi's work firsthand. Pledging to address infrastructure issues, Rabari's election success stands as a beacon of empowerment for women in her community, earning pride and admiration from her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)