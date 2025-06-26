BSE Shares Recover Despite SEBI's Penalty Over Disclosures Access

On Thursday, BSE shares rebounded, overcoming initial declines after SEBI imposed a ₹25 lakh penalty for regulatory breaches.

The stock fluctuated during the day but concluded with a 0.50% gain, settling at ₹2,803. SEBI's inspection highlighted BSE's lack of equal access to corporate disclosures, raising questions about market fairness.

SEBI's findings pointed to BSE's preferential access to paid clients before public announcements, violating Regulatory norms. The absence of a proper data dissemination process and failure to discipline brokers with frequent trade modifications were also cited as significant issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)