Left Menu

BSE Shares Recover Despite SEBI's Penalty Over Disclosures Access

Shares of BSE recovered from early losses despite a penalty from SEBI for failing to ensure equal access to corporate disclosures. The market regulator found BSE guilty of non-compliance with regulations ensuring fair access to all users, leading to concerns over market integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:40 IST
BSE Shares Recover Despite SEBI's Penalty Over Disclosures Access
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, BSE shares rebounded, overcoming initial declines after SEBI imposed a ₹25 lakh penalty for regulatory breaches.

The stock fluctuated during the day but concluded with a 0.50% gain, settling at ₹2,803. SEBI's inspection highlighted BSE's lack of equal access to corporate disclosures, raising questions about market fairness.

SEBI's findings pointed to BSE's preferential access to paid clients before public announcements, violating Regulatory norms. The absence of a proper data dissemination process and failure to discipline brokers with frequent trade modifications were also cited as significant issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025