BSE Shares Recover Despite SEBI's Penalty Over Disclosures Access

Shares of BSE recovered from early losses despite a penalty from SEBI for failing to ensure equal access to corporate disclosures. The market regulator found BSE guilty of non-compliance with regulations ensuring fair access to all users, leading to concerns over market integrity.
On Thursday, BSE shares rebounded, overcoming initial declines after SEBI imposed a ₹25 lakh penalty for regulatory breaches.
The stock fluctuated during the day but concluded with a 0.50% gain, settling at ₹2,803. SEBI's inspection highlighted BSE's lack of equal access to corporate disclosures, raising questions about market fairness.
SEBI's findings pointed to BSE's preferential access to paid clients before public announcements, violating Regulatory norms. The absence of a proper data dissemination process and failure to discipline brokers with frequent trade modifications were also cited as significant issues.
