Left Menu

Market Surge: Tech Stocks Propel Indexes to Highs Amid Fed Speculation

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq neared record highs driven by President Trump's frustration with the Federal Reserve's interest rate stance. Market anticipation of a July rate cut rose, while mixed economic data highlighted the impact of imports on the U.S. economy, with copper prices surging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:27 IST
Market Surge: Tech Stocks Propel Indexes to Highs Amid Fed Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved towards record levels on Thursday, spurred by President Trump's mounting frustration with the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rates. This led to increased investor speculation over potential monetary policy easing.

A report from the Wall Street Journal highlighted Trump's consideration of replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell earlier than planned. A growing number of traders are betting on a possible rate cut as early as July, with odds jumping significantly in just a week.

While economic data painted a mixed picture, with GDP contracting more than expected, optimism in the markets persisted. The influence of tariffs seemed to have less impact on inflation than anticipated, fueling arguments for a fall rate cut, as seen in recent stock gains across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025