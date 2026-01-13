India's Job Market Surge: AI Leading the Charge in 2025

The Indian job market experienced a notable uptick in 2025, showcasing a 15 percent rise in hiring compared to the previous year. This increase signals a transition from a cautious recovery to a period of measured expansion, as highlighted in a recent report released on Tuesday.

Artificial intelligence significantly contributed to the hiring surge, with 290,256 AI-related positions advertised throughout the year. According to insights from the foundit report, this trend is expected to continue, with a projected 32 percent growth in AI roles in 2026.

Tarun Sharma, Chief Product and Technology Officer at foundit, emphasized the growing importance of AI in workforce planning. The report analyzed online job postings, revealing IT-Software and Services as leading sectors in AI recruitment, followed closely by BFSI and manufacturing.

