India's Job Market Surge: AI Leading the Charge in 2025
India's job market saw a significant boost in 2025, marked by a 15% increase in hiring activity year-on-year. Artificial intelligence played a pivotal role, with nearly 3 lakh AI-related jobs posted. As the nation positions itself as a talent hub, AI hiring is set to grow further in 2026.
- Country:
- India
The Indian job market experienced a notable uptick in 2025, showcasing a 15 percent rise in hiring compared to the previous year. This increase signals a transition from a cautious recovery to a period of measured expansion, as highlighted in a recent report released on Tuesday.
Artificial intelligence significantly contributed to the hiring surge, with 290,256 AI-related positions advertised throughout the year. According to insights from the foundit report, this trend is expected to continue, with a projected 32 percent growth in AI roles in 2026.
Tarun Sharma, Chief Product and Technology Officer at foundit, emphasized the growing importance of AI in workforce planning. The report analyzed online job postings, revealing IT-Software and Services as leading sectors in AI recruitment, followed closely by BFSI and manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Turbulence: Air India Faces Lawsuit Over 2025 Crash
Legal Turbulence: Air India Faces Lawsuit After Tragic 2025 Crash
Rising Emissions Surge Past Economic Growth in 2025
Record-Breaking Auto Sales in 2025: A GST-Driven Surge
Kisna's Ambitious Expansion: Adding 1,200 Employees to Shine Bright in 2025