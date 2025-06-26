Left Menu

Uniting Against Substance Abuse: A Nationwide Call to Action

Union Minister B L Verma emphasized collective efforts against substance abuse. At an event, he highlighted the societal impacts and praised initiatives like NAPDDR and NMBA. Cultural performances underscored the issue's severity. Nationwide, millions have joined the cause, supporting education and awareness campaigns to promote drug-free living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister B L Verma on Thursday urged for a unified societal effort to tackle substance abuse. Speaking at the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking event, Verma highlighted the extensive consequences of drug abuse on society.

Verma lauded the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) as pivotal components in the government's mission to decrease drug demand and raise social awareness. The Minister complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, stressing that the campaign's motto, 'Say No to Drugs and Say Yes to Life,' plays a crucial role in achieving this objective.

The campaign is widely reaching, with over 15.9 crore individuals, including a significant number of youth and women, sensitized. The NMBA has been integrated across more than 4.39 lakh educational institutions nationwide, supported by a network of over 20,000 trained master volunteers. The digital dimension of this initiative includes a mobile app and an informative website, featuring a knowledge hub and pledge portal for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

