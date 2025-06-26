Left Menu

NIA Raids Across States in Babbar Khalsa Investigation

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh as part of their investigation into a Babbar Khalsa-linked grenade attack at former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia's residence. Seizing incriminating materials, they target operatives linked to international suspects in the ongoing probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its investigation into the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) linked grenade attack targeting former Punjab Minister Manoranjan Kalia's residence by executing a series of state-wide searches. On Thursday, operations extended into Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, uncovering significant evidence including digital devices and documents.

Searches targeted suspects associated with BKI operative Kulbir Sidhu, currently in Germany, and US-based gangster Manish alias Kaka Rana. Sidhu, originally from Yamunanagar, Haryana, is connected to BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar in Pakistan and faces charges in a 2024 murder case in Punjab.

The April 7 attack was among multiple BKI-orchestrated strikes directed by foreign handlers. Raids spanned multiple districts in Punjab and Haryana, extending into Uttar Pradesh. Transferred to NIA from Punjab Police on April 12, the probe remains ongoing.

