Left Menu

Markets Surge Amid Speculation on Federal Reserve Changes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq approached record highs amid President Trump's dissatisfaction with the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies. Traders anticipate further monetary easing, especially after Trump's considerations of replacing Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Economic data remained mixed, with both economic contractions and jobless claim improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:45 IST
Markets Surge Amid Speculation on Federal Reserve Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were nearing record levels as President Donald Trump expressed growing dissatisfaction with the Federal Reserve's current monetary policies. His potential move to replace Chair Jerome Powell has heightened expectations of further easing measures, thus energizing market speculation.

Reports indicate Trump may consider appointing a new Fed Chair by September or October, which some analysts see as a strategic attempt to sway policy through an unofficial figurehead. However, insiders argue the central bank's mandate remains unchanged, regardless of leadership alterations.

While economic figures were mixed, with GDP showing a contraction and a decrease in jobless claims, market confidence was rejuvenated by a temporary Middle East truce and hopes for relaxed leverage rules under a new Fed directive. The resurgence saw various sectors, particularly technology and materials, benefiting with significant gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025