RBI Governor Calls for Strengthened Monetary Policy and Supervision
Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized the need for enhanced supervision and regulatory calibrations at the RBI, with a focus on customer centricity and financial inclusion. He stressed the importance of staff enhancing their skills and embracing technology to navigate a dynamic economic landscape influenced by technological advancements and geoeconomic changes.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra urged Reserve Bank of India staff on Wednesday to focus on regulatory calibrations and enhanced supervision as part of their New Year objectives.
In his annual address, Malhotra highlighted that customer centricity and financial inclusion should remain central to the central bank's mission. The governor emphasized the necessity of reinforcing the monetary policy framework, refining supervision, and advancing financial markets.
With the evolving economic environment in focus, Malhotra, a seasoned bureaucrat, encouraged staff to improve their skill sets and embrace technology to meet upcoming challenges. Highlighting recent successes in regulatory simplification and governance improvements, he called for a continued commitment to the RBI's core values.
