Catastrophic Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods in Dharamshala: Death Toll Rises Amid Intense Rescue Efforts

Following devastating cloudbursts and heavy rainfall, flash floods have severely impacted Dharamshala, claiming multiple lives and causing several people to go missing. Rescue operations are ongoing, involving the NDRF and SDRF, as officials and local leaders urge immediate government intervention to aid affected families and address extensive damage across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:53 IST
Additional District Magistrate, Shilpi Beakta(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a tragic turn of events in Dharamshala, heavy rains and a sudden cloudburst have unleashed flash floods, wreaking havoc in the Manuni river area. This disaster has disrupted a local hydropower project, resulting in multiple fatalities and leaving several workers unaccounted for, according to authorities on Thursday.

Rescue teams led by the SDRF and NDRF have made significant progress, retrieving five bodies and saving one person, while three others remain missing. The state's Chief Minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, has confirmed five deaths, highlighting widespread disruptions across Himachal Pradesh, including cloudbursts at three sites and floods in nine regions.

BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma has emphasized the gravity of the situation, urging the government to offer substantial compensation to the victims' families. Efforts continue in the perilous rescue operation, with officials facing challenging conditions. The IMD has forecast more heavy rainfall over the coming days, underscoring the urgency of ongoing rescue and relief activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

