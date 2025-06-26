Left Menu

New India Assurance Faces Rs 2,298 Crore GST Show Cause Notice

New India Assurance Company Ltd has been issued a show cause notice by tax authorities, demanding Rs 2,298 crore in GST for five financial years. The company received this notice on June 26, 2025, and plans to file a detailed reply, believing it has a strong case on merit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:20 IST
New India Assurance Faces Rs 2,298 Crore GST Show Cause Notice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New India Assurance Company Ltd has been slapped with a hefty show cause notice by tax authorities, demanding a staggering Rs 2,298 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) for a span of five financial years.

This notice, issued on June 26, 2025, comes from the office of the Additional Commissioner in Mumbai-South, Maharashtra, and pertains to the period between April 2018 and March 2023.

The company asserted in a regulatory filing that it is confident of its position and, following advice from its tax consultants, is preparing a detailed reply to present before the Adjudicating Authority within the set deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025