New India Assurance Faces Rs 2,298 Crore GST Show Cause Notice

The New India Assurance Company Ltd has been slapped with a hefty show cause notice by tax authorities, demanding a staggering Rs 2,298 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) for a span of five financial years.

This notice, issued on June 26, 2025, comes from the office of the Additional Commissioner in Mumbai-South, Maharashtra, and pertains to the period between April 2018 and March 2023.

The company asserted in a regulatory filing that it is confident of its position and, following advice from its tax consultants, is preparing a detailed reply to present before the Adjudicating Authority within the set deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)