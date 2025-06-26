New India Assurance Faces Rs 2,298 Crore GST Show Cause Notice
New India Assurance Company Ltd has been issued a show cause notice by tax authorities, demanding Rs 2,298 crore in GST for five financial years. The company received this notice on June 26, 2025, and plans to file a detailed reply, believing it has a strong case on merit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The New India Assurance Company Ltd has been slapped with a hefty show cause notice by tax authorities, demanding a staggering Rs 2,298 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) for a span of five financial years.
This notice, issued on June 26, 2025, comes from the office of the Additional Commissioner in Mumbai-South, Maharashtra, and pertains to the period between April 2018 and March 2023.
The company asserted in a regulatory filing that it is confident of its position and, following advice from its tax consultants, is preparing a detailed reply to present before the Adjudicating Authority within the set deadlines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement